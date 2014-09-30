Islamic State gains could spark new wave of Syrian refugees: UN

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Tens of thousands more Syrians could be forced to flee their war-torn homeland if Islamic State fighters continue gaining ground, the U.N. aid chief warned on Tuesday as U.S.-led air strikes pound the extremist group.

Valerie Amos told the United Nations Security Council that recent advances by Islamic State - also known as ISIL and ISIS - in northern Aleppo had forced more than 160,000 people, mostly women and children, to escape across the border into Turkey in just a few days.

“Their fear was so great that many people crossed heavily mined fields to seek refuge,” Amos told the 15-member council. “There is a possibility that tens of thousands more people could be forced out of Syria if ISIL forces continue to gain ground.”

Islamic State has seized large swaths of Syria and Iraq, declaring a caliphate. The group is accused of massacres, beheadings of civilians and soldiers, sexually enslaving women and girls and recruiting children, Amos said.

The United States began air and missile strikes on Islamic State strongholds in Syria last week, backed by some Gulf Arab allies, expanding an aerial campaign against the militants that began in Iraq last month.

In closed-door consultations after Amos’ briefing, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin questioned the impact of the air strikes on civilians. However, Amos said there was no evidence the attacks had curbed access to aid, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Amos said the other parties to Syria’s 3-1/2 year civil war - sparked by President Bashar al-Assad’s crackdown on peaceful pro-democracy protesters - continue to show an “utter disregard” for international humanitarian and human rights law.

Syrian Kurdish refugees wait for transportation after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

“The government has continued its aerial attacks, including the use of barrel bombs,” Amos said. “All parties continue to fire indiscriminately on populated areas, and on markets and bakeries.”

“Intense fighting and shifting conflict lines continues to make the delivery of aid difficult and dangerous,” she said.

About 11 million people in Syria - half the population - need help, with 6.4 million internally displaced; another 3 million are believed to have fled the country, Amos said. She added that the actual number of refugees is likely to be much higher.

Slideshow (2 Images)

More than 190,000 people have been killed during the conflict, the United Nations says.

“Those who cannot flee remain. ... Millions are short of food, of medicines, and almost 3 million children are not in school,” she said.

All parties to the conflict are blocking humanitarian aid, Amos said, including armed opposition groups and the government.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution in July authorizing aid access at four border crossings from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan, even though Syria warned that it deems such deliveries incursions into its territory.

Amos said that under that resolution food and medicine had been delivered for about 150,000 people and other basic assistance for some 315,000, complementing the work of non-governmental organizations that have been operating for many years.