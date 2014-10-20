FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Large quantity of ammunition, weapons reach Syria's Kobani, Kurds say
#World News
October 20, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Large quantity of ammunition, weapons reach Syria's Kobani, Kurds say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A large quantity of ammunition and weapons has reached the Syrian town of Kobani, Polat Can, a spokesman for Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State militants there, said on his Twitter feed on Monday.

The U.S. Central Command said earlier U.S. military aircraft air-dropped weapons, ammunition and medical supplies for Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State militants near the Syrian border town on Sunday night.

Shortly before announcing that ammunition and weapons had reached the town, the spokesman for Kurdish forces had posted that he would soon be releasing “good news”.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Robert Birsel

