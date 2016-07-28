Investigation begins into allegations of civilians killed in Syria: U.S. military spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military has found enough credible information to begin a formal investigation into allegations that U.S.-led coalition air strikes killed civilians on July 19 in Syria, a spokesman for the coalition fighting Islamic State, Colonel Chris Garver, said on Wednesday.

Garver said a credibility assessment had been completed and the formal investigation had been initiated.

(Official correction: Pentagon changes date in first paragraph from July 20 to July 19)