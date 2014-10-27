FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., partners conduct 11 more strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: CENTCOM
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., partners conduct 11 more strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: CENTCOM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States led nearly a dozen air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq on Sunday and Monday, according to the U.S. military.

U.S. forces conducted four strikes in Syria near the town of Kobani near the border with Turkey, hitting five vehicles and one occupied building used by the militant group, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Monday.

In Iraq, the United States and other partner countries led seven air strikes, including three strikes near the Mosul Dam area that hit a small unit of Islamic State fighters, the statement said.

Other strikes in Iraq hit areas near Fallujah, Bayji and Zumar, Centcom said.

“One airstrike southeast of Fallujah struck a large ISIL unit” as well as a building and vehicle, Centcom said, using another name for Islamic State.

Near Bayji, the strikes hit Islamic State fighters, including one small unit, as well as an improvised explosive device, or IED. Near Zumar, the strikes hit a small Islamic State unit and destroyed two occupied buildings, according to the statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.