U.S., partners conduct 11 more strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States led nearly a dozen air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq on Sunday and Monday, according to the U.S. military.

U.S. forces conducted four strikes in Syria near the town of Kobani near the border with Turkey, hitting five vehicles and one occupied building used by the militant group, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Monday.

In Iraq, the United States and other partner countries led seven air strikes, including three strikes near the Mosul Dam area that hit a small unit of Islamic State fighters, the statement said.

Other strikes in Iraq hit areas near Fallujah, Bayji and Zumar, Centcom said.

“One airstrike southeast of Fallujah struck a large ISIL unit” as well as a building and vehicle, Centcom said, using another name for Islamic State.

Near Bayji, the strikes hit Islamic State fighters, including one small unit, as well as an improvised explosive device, or IED. Near Zumar, the strikes hit a small Islamic State unit and destroyed two occupied buildings, according to the statement.