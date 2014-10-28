FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 13 attacks on Islamic State targets in Syria, Iraq
October 28, 2014 / 12:49 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies stage 13 attacks on Islamic State targets in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. forces staged four air strikes on Islamic State militants in Syria on Tuesday and allies joined in nine strikes on the group in Iraq , the U.S. Central Command said.

In Syria, U.S. attack and fighter aircraft went after targets near the border city of Kobani, destroying a small Islamic State unit and four fighting positions.

U.S. and allied attack, fighter and remotely controlled aircraft again targeted the Mosul Dam area with four strikes taking out a small fighting unit, a fighting position, vehicle and logistics base. Two strikes near Fallujah destroyed a small Islamic State unit and tank.

Other strikes were staged west of Baghdad, near Sinjar and northwest of Haditha.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
