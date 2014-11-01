FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military launches 10 air strikes in Syria, Iraq
November 1, 2014 / 1:52 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. military launches 10 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. fighter and bomber planes have launched five attacks against Islamic State militants near Kobani, Syria and five in Iraq since Friday, Central Command said on Saturday.

The Kobani strikes “suppressed or destroyed” nine Islamic State fighting positions and a building, Centcom said. In Iraq, five air strikes destroyed an Islamic State vehicle southwest of Mosul Dam and hit four vehicles and four buildings used by militants near Al Qaim, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Louise Ireland

