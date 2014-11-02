FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct seven strikes on Islamic State in Iraq, Syria
#World News
November 2, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies conduct seven strikes on Islamic State in Iraq, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. military forces staged seven air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria on Saturday and Sunday and were joined by allies in two more attacks in Iraq, the U.S. Central Command said.

In Syria, U.S. attack, fighter and bomber aircraft again focused on the Kobani area with five strikes that hit five small Islamic State units. Two strikes southeast of Dayr Az Zawr also destroyed an Islamic State tank and vehicle shelters, Central Command said.

U.S. and partner nations hit small Islamic State units near the Iraqi cities of Bayji and Fallujah.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Frances Kerry

