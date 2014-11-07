FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 7, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 14 air strikes in Iraq, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and allied nations staged eight air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria in the past three days and also hit the insurgent group in six attacks in Iraq, the U.S. Central Command said on Friday.

Seven strikes near the Syrian border town of Kobani, a regular target for the attacks, hit three small Islamic State units, seven fighting positions and destroyed an artillery piece while another near Tall Abyad destroyed a weapons stockpile.

An air strike near Falluja, Iraq, destroyed two bulldozers and another near Bayji hit a small unit and damaged a building. Targets near Ramadi, southeast of Falluja and northwest of Haditha destroyed or damaged Islamic State vehicles, Central Command said.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
