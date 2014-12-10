FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2014 / 2:24 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. launches 20 airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States launched 20 airstrikes against Islamic State militants in recent days, military officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

Since Monday, U.S. forces conducted seven strikes against the militant group in Syria and led 13 strikes in Iraq with its partner nations, according to the statement from the Combined Joint Task Force for the coalition overseeing the operation.

The strikes, centered in the Syrian border town of Kobani as well as near Sinjar, Qaim, Ramadi, Mosul and Samarra in Iraq, hit numerous Islamic State fighting positions, buildings, vehicles and fighting units, the statement said.

(Story corrects to show statement from Combined Joint Task Force, not U.S. Central Command)

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
