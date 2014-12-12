FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State target of 27 strikes by U.S. allies
#World News
December 12, 2014 / 2:33 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State target of 27 strikes by U.S. allies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An EA-18G Growler launches from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in this U.S. Navy picture taken in the Arabian Gulf October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Philip Wagner Jr./Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 27 airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in the past three days, U.S. military officials said on Friday.

Fighting positions, buildings and fortifications were hit in seven attacks near the Syrian cities of Kobani and Aleppo and on the border with Iraq, according to a statement from the Combined Joint Task Force for the coalition overseeing the operation.

Islamic State was hit with 20 strikes in Iraq near the cities of Ramadi, Ar Rutbah, Mosul, al-Qaim, Samarra, Rawah and al Asad, the statement said.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

