Fifteen U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State militants: task force

Turkish soldiers (bottom L) watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town on November 9, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

Eleven strikes in Iraq hit several groups of Islamic State militants as well as other vehicles and a building, among other targets, according to the statement

In Syrian, four air strikes hit two units of militant fighters and an Islamic State training compound, among other targets, the task force said.