Fifteen U.S.-led air strikes target Islamic State militants: task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.
Eleven strikes in Iraq hit several groups of Islamic State militants as well as other vehicles and a building, among other targets, according to the statement
In Syrian, four air strikes hit two units of militant fighters and an Islamic State training compound, among other targets, the task force said.
