U.S., allies conduct 12 air strikes against Islamic State: Task Force
#World News
December 27, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 12 air strikes against Islamic State: Task Force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An explosion following an air strike is seen in western Kobani neighbourhood, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Six strikes near the Syrian town of Kobani on the Turkish border destroyed Islamic State buildings, fighting positions and vehicles, a task force statement said.

In Iraq, targets including buildings, vehicles and an Islamic State refinery were hit in six strikes near Al Asad, Mosul, Falluja, Al Qaim and Baiji, it said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
