U.S. leads 20 more air strikes against Islamic State
#World News
January 5, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. leads 20 more air strikes against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition launched 20 more air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq on Sunday and Monday, targeting fighters for the militant group and hitting its crude oil operations, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations.

In a statement on Monday, the task force said the United States and its partner nations conducted 14 strikes in Syria, hitting five Islamic State oil collection points and a related pipeline near Dawr az Zawr.

Other air strikes near the Syrian border town of Kobani hit two large units of militant fighters, the task force said.

In Iraq, six air strikes near Mosul, al-Qaim, Ramadi and al-Asad struck four units of Islamic State fighters, according to the statement.

The strikes were conducted between Sunday morning and Monday morning, the task force said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
