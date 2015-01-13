U.S.-led air strike hit Islamic State fighters: task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military and its partner nations have conducted four more air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and seven air strikes in Iraq, the task force leading the operation said on Tuesday.

The strikes, which took place beginning Monday, destroyed various fighting positions as well as four units of Islamic State fighters, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, three strikes hit near the border town of Kobani and one strike hit near Dawr az Zawr, according to the statement. The strikes in Iraq were targeted near Tal Afar, Sinjar, Mosul and Baghdad.

The strikes also destroyed Islamic State equipment such as an armored vehicle, machine guns, an excavator and a tank. They also struck a building and two bunkers used by the militants, the task force said.