Eleven more air strikes hit Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States led six more air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and five in Iraq since early Thursday, according to the U.S.-led military coalition.

The strikes in Syria centered around the key border town of Kobani, destroying nine of the militants’ fighting positions, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday.

In Iraq, the five strikes near Ramadi, al-Qaim, al-Asad and Mosul struck various fighting positions as well a building, boats and a barge used by Islamic State, according to the statement.