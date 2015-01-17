FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State targeted in 29 airstrikes in Syria, Iraq: joint task force
#World News
January 17, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 29 airstrikes in Syria, Iraq: joint task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 29 airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in a 24-hour period, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Saturday.

Sixteen strikes around seven Iraqi cities destroyed vehicles, buildings, equipment and fighting positions, as well as hitting units belonging to Islamic State, which is trying to establish a caliphate in the Middle East, the task force said.

In Syria, 11 airstrikes were carried out near the city of Kobani, destroying a tank and fighting positions, while others focused on targets near Abu Kamal and Dawr az Zawr.

The strikes took place between Friday and Saturday mornings, the task force statement said.

