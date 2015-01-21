FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coalition air strikes hit Islamic State near Kobani, Tal Afar: U.S. military
#World News
January 21, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Coalition air strikes hit Islamic State near Kobani, Tal Afar: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its partners have launched 23 air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State since early Tuesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

Ten of the strikes hit near the embattled Syrian border town of Kobani, with three others elsewhere in Syria, the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force said on Wednesday.

Ten air strikes were conducted throughout Iraq, including three near Tal Afar, it added.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu

