Coalition air strikes hit Islamic State near Kobani, Tal Afar: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its partners have launched 23 air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State since early Tuesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

Ten of the strikes hit near the embattled Syrian border town of Kobani, with three others elsewhere in Syria, the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force said on Wednesday.

Ten air strikes were conducted throughout Iraq, including three near Tal Afar, it added.