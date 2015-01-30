U.S. leads six more air strikes against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition launched six air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq since early Thursday, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the military operation.

The strikes hit in the Syrian border town of Kobani as well as al Asad and Tal Afar in Iraq, the task force said in a statement on Friday. They struck several fighting positions, and destroyed a building used by the militant group as well as a bunker, among other targets, the statement said.