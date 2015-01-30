FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leads six more air strikes against Islamic State: statement
January 30, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. leads six more air strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition launched six air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq since early Thursday, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the military operation.

The strikes hit in the Syrian border town of Kobani as well as al Asad and Tal Afar in Iraq, the task force said in a statement on Friday. They struck several fighting positions, and destroyed a building used by the militant group as well as a bunker, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom, Editing by Franklin Paul

