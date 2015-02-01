FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 34 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
February 1, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 34 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have carried out 26 air strikes in Iraq and eight in Syria since Saturday in continued attacks on Islamic State targets, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

The bulk of the strikes were near the Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk, while in Syria most of the strikes were near Kobani, where Kurdish forces have driven out Islamic State militants, said a statement by the U.S. Combined Joint Task Force which is leading the operation.

Reporting by Frances Kerry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

