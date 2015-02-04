FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies focus airstrikes on Syrian city of Kobani: task force
#World News
February 4, 2015 / 12:44 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies focus airstrikes on Syrian city of Kobani: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 11 airstrikes near the Syrian city of Kobani, where Kurdish militia have been pushing back Islamic State forces, and also targeted the insurgent group with six strikes in Iraq, according to the Combined Joint Task Force.

The strikes near Kobani, conducted since early Tuesday morning local time, hit 10 Islamic State tactical units, destroyed three staging positions and a fighting position, the task force said in a statement on Wednesday.

In Iraq, the strikes hit tactical units, a facility that made improvised explosive devices and checkpoints near the cities of Bayji, Tal Afar, al Asad, Rawa, al Huwayja and Mosul.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word in last paragraph)

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

