FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says 15 more airstrikes launched against Islamic State
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 13, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says 15 more airstrikes launched against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners conducted eight air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and seven in Iraq since early Thursday, according to the U.S. military.

In a statement on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations said the strikes near al Raqqah, Kobani and Dayr az Zawr in Syria hit numerous armored vehicles used by the militant group as well as two units of fighters, among other targets.

In Iraq, the air strikes near al Asad, Mosul and Sinjar hit five units of Islamic State fighters, three buildings, three fighting positions and other targets, according to the statement.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.