U.S. says 15 more airstrikes launched against Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners conducted eight air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and seven in Iraq since early Thursday, according to the U.S. military.

In a statement on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations said the strikes near al Raqqah, Kobani and Dayr az Zawr in Syria hit numerous armored vehicles used by the militant group as well as two units of fighters, among other targets.

In Iraq, the air strikes near al Asad, Mosul and Sinjar hit five units of Islamic State fighters, three buildings, three fighting positions and other targets, according to the statement.