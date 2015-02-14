Islamic State targeted in 13 airstrikes in Iraq, Syria: joint task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged nine airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and four in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Saturday.

The attacks in Iraq hit Islamic State tactical units, buildings, fighting positions, a rocket system and a facility where improvised explosive devices were made, the statement said. The strikes in Iraq were near the city of Al Raqqa and destroyed tanks and a bunker.

The airstrikes were carried out from early Friday to early Saturday.