U.S. says 11 more air strikes carried out against Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners conducted three air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and eight in Iraq since Saturday, according to the U.S. military.

In a statement on Sunday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations said the three strikes near Kobani in Syria “struck an ISIL large tactical unit and destroyed an ISIL building and two ISIL vehicles.” ISIL is an acronym for Islamic State.

In Iraq, air strikes near Tal Afar, Mosul, Bayji, Hit and Sinjar struck tactical units, vehicles, a bulldozer, buildings and a checkpoint, the task force said.