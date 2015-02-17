Islamic State targeted in 14 airstrikes by U.S., allies: task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have staged six airstrikes around the Syrian town of Kobani, where Kurdish forces have been pushing back Islamic State forces, a joint task force statement said on Tuesday.

During a 24-hour period starting early Monday local time, the coalition forces also conducted eight strikes on Islamic State in Iraq, the task force said in a report on its daily action.

The six strikes near Kobani destroyed eight Islamic State fighting positions, a checkpoint and a vehicle. The U.S.-led airstrikes helped Kurdish forces regain control of Kobani in late January, but their progress has been slowed recently.

The airstrikes in Iraq targeted Islamic State in six areas, hitting tactical units, buildings and fighting positions.