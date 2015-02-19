FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State hit with 15 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: U.S. military
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State hit with 15 air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition staged 15 air strikes on Islamic State forces in Iraq and Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

Five of the strikes were around the Syrian town of Kobani, where the coalition and Kurdish forces have been pushing back Islamic State, and destroyed eight fighting positions and two checkpoints, as well as hitting tactical units hit. Two strikes also were staged near Al Hasakah, Syria, the task force said in a statement.

Eight air strikes near six Iraqi towns hit fighting positions, tactical units, a weapon-storage facility, vehicles and buildings.

All the strikes were conducted between Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the statement said.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by xxxx xxxxx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.