FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State targeted in six air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: task force
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 21, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State targeted in six air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition staged six air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in the past 24 hours, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Saturday.

The latest of the daily raids included one that destroyed two Islamic State fighting positions near Kobani, Syria, where Kurdish forces have been pushing back Islamic State with the help of the coalition.

Five air strikes near the Iraqi cities of Al Asad, Ar Rutbah, Mosul and Sinjar destroyed buildings, boats, vehicles and a fighting position, the task force said in a statement.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.