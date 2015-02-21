Islamic State targeted in six air strikes by U.S.-led coalition: task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition staged six air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in the past 24 hours, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Saturday.

The latest of the daily raids included one that destroyed two Islamic State fighting positions near Kobani, Syria, where Kurdish forces have been pushing back Islamic State with the help of the coalition.

Five air strikes near the Iraqi cities of Al Asad, Ar Rutbah, Mosul and Sinjar destroyed buildings, boats, vehicles and a fighting position, the task force said in a statement.