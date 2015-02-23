FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies stage 25 air strikes on Islamic State: joint task force
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 23, 2015 / 1:49 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies stage 25 air strikes on Islamic State: joint task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 25 air strikes on Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria, focusing on the Syrian cities of Kobani and Hasakah, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Monday.

In attacks from Sunday morning through Monday morning, the coalition staged 11 strikes near Hasakah that hit 10 tactical units and six raids near Kobani that struck five tactical units and five fighting positions, the task force said in a statement. With the coalition’s help, Syrian Kurds have been pushing Islamic State in recent fighting.

An air strike near the Syrian town of Dayr az Zawr also hit an Islamic State oil facility.

In Iraq, Islamic state tactical units, fighting positions, vehicles and checkpoints were hit in seven strikes near Mosul, Kirkuk, Al Asad, Ar Rutbah and Tal Afar, the task force said.

Related Coverage

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.