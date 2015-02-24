FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 21 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: task force
February 24, 2015 / 4:58 PM / 3 years ago

U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 21 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition forces targeted Islamic State militants in 21 air strikes in Syria and Iraq in a 24-hour period, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Tuesday.

The latest raids, staged between Monday and Tuesday mornings, included 16 strikes in Syria. Ten of them were focused near the town of Al Hasakah, hitting nine tactical units, while six targeted other tactical units and fighting positions, the task force said in a statement.

In Iraq, tactical units, a fighting position and a heavy machine gun were struck near Al Asad, Hit and Fallujah.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Emily Stephenson

