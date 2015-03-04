FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State targeted in 12 air strikes by U.S., coalition: statement
#World News
March 4, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 12 air strikes by U.S., coalition: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 12 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in a 24-hour period, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Wednesday.

Three strikes near Kobani, Syria, hit a tactical unit and destroyed five fighting positions while in Iraq, five air strikes hit Islamic State bomb-making facilities, a weapons storage site and vehicles. Four raids also were carried out near Ramadi and Sinjar.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

