Islamic State targeted in 12 air strikes by U.S., allies: statement
March 5, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 3 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 12 air strikes by U.S., allies: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces hit Islamic State with 12 air strikes in Syria and Iraq in the latest round of attacks on the militant group, the Joint Coalition Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

The latest strikes, which started Wednesday, targeted Islamic State tactical units and fighting positions near the Syrian cities of Al Hasaka, Kobani and Tal Hamis. In Iraq, the coalition attacked fighting positions and tactical units near Al Asad, Falluja and Mosul, as well as supporting allied forces near Haditha.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey

