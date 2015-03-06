FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leads 16 air strikes against Islamic State: statement
#World News
March 6, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. leads 16 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the U.S. military targeted Islamic State militants with 16 air strikes since early Thursday, its Combined Joint Task Force said.

A dozen strikes in Iraq - near Mosul, Falluja and Haditha, among other cities - hit seven units of Islamic State fighters and destroyed two buildings, among other targets, the U.S.-led group said in statement on Friday.

In Syria, four strikes near Dayr az Zawr, Kobani and Tal Hamis hit two groups of fighters as well as several fighting positions, the task force said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott

