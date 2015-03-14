Islamic State targeted in 10 air strikes by U.S., allies: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners staged 10 air strikes on Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria in a 24-hour period, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Saturday.

The strikes, which began on Friday, hit a fighting position and tactical units near the Syrian cities of Kobani and Al Hasakah, the task force said in a statement on the latest daily raids.

In Iraq, four strikes targeted a large Islamic State unit, two tactical units, four buildings and vehicles near Kirkuk. Four other attacks near Mosul, Falluja and Rawah hit a tactical unit, vehicles and a structure.