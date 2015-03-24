U.S., allies hit Islamic State with 14 air strikes: Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 14 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in the latest round of daily attacks, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Tuesday.

The strikes occurred between Monday and Tuesday mornings. Six were near the Syrian city of Kobani, where five Islamic State fighting positions, four tactical units, a checkpoint and a vehicle were hit.

In Iraq, the task force said a total of eight strikes near Bayji, Fallujah, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar hit tactical units, vehicles, storage facilities and other targets.