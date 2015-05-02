Islamic State hit with 24 air strikes by U.S., allies: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 24 strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in a 24-hour period ending Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

Seventeen of the strikes were in Syria near the cities of Raqqah, Kobani, Al Hasakah and Dair Az Zawr, hitting Islamic State units, fighting positions, vehicles and other targets.

In Iraq, seven air strikes near Mosul, Ramadi, Bayji, Tal Afar and Fallujah hit units, buildings, fighting positions and a supply cache, the statement said.

The strikes took place on Friday and Saturday.

A group monitoring the conflict said 52 civilians had been killed in a coalition air strike in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo on Friday. The U.S. military said Saturday it could not confirm the civilian deaths but was looking into the allegation.