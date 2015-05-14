FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition launches 31 air strikes against Islamic State: task force
#World News
May 14, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition launches 31 air strikes against Islamic State: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 31 air strikes since early on Wednesday targeting Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force carrying out the operations said on Thursday.

In Syria, nine air strikes hit near Al Hasakah and near the border town of Kobani, the task force said in a statement. In Iraq, 22 strikes destroyed vehicles, buildings and excavators near Mosul, Fallujah and other towns, it said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott

