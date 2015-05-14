U.S.-led coalition launches 31 air strikes against Islamic State: task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 31 air strikes since early on Wednesday targeting Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force carrying out the operations said on Thursday.

In Syria, nine air strikes hit near Al Hasakah and near the border town of Kobani, the task force said in a statement. In Iraq, 22 strikes destroyed vehicles, buildings and excavators near Mosul, Fallujah and other towns, it said.