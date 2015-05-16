U.S.-led coalition launches 21 air strikes against Islamic State: task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted six air strikes in Syria and 15 in Iraq since early on Friday targeting Islamic State militants, the Combined Joint Task Force carrying out the operations said on Saturday.

In Syria, air strikes using bomber and fighter aircraft hit near Al Hasakah, the task force said in a statement. In Iraq, air strikes using attack, fighter aircraft and drones hit near Al Hawijah, Bayji, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, it said.

The statement said the air strikes took place between 8 a.m. local time on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The statement made no mention of the overnight U.S. special operations raid in eastern Syria announced by the White House and Pentagon on Saturday.