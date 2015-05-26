FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., coalition forces stage 12 strikes on Islamic State in Iraq: U.S. statement
#World News
May 26, 2015 / 4:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., coalition forces stage 12 strikes on Islamic State in Iraq: U.S. statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 19 air strikes on Islamic State targets in a 24-hour period ending Tuesday, a coalition statement said.

Twelve of the strikes were near the Iraqi cities of Bayji, Fallujah, Hit, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar, hitting tactical units, vehicles, heavy machine guns and buildings.

Seven air strikes near Al Hasakah, Syria, hit tactical units, an Islamic State headquarters, fighting positions and a natural gas production plant.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu

