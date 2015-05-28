U.S., allies target Islamic State with 26 air strikes: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition has staged 26 air strikes since early Wednesday targeting Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq against, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations.

In Iraq, 20 air strikes struck near 10 cities, including five near Mosul, three by Falluja and one near Ramadi, the task force said in a statement released on Thursday.

Six air strikes in Syria targeted areas near al Hasaka and Dayr az Zawr, it said.