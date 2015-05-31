FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State targeted in 17 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: military statement
May 31, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 17 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: military statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 17 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in a 24-hour period in their latest attacks on the group, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday.

Thirteen of the strikes were near the Iraqi cities of Ramadi, Baghdadi, Bayji, Fallujah, Makhmur, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar. In Syria, the targets were near Kobani and Al Hasakah.

Islamic State tactical units, fighting positions, buildings, vehicles and mortar systems were hit in the strikes, the task force said in a statement.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Jane Merriman

