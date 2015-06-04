Islamic State targeted in 17 strikes in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 17 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in a 24-hour period in the latest daily raids on the militants, a statement from the Command Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

Four of the attacks were near the Syrian city of Al Hasakah, where Islamic State bombers have blown up about a dozen explosive-packed trucks at army checkpoints in recent days. Four other strikes targeted tactical units, vehicles and mortar positions near Ar Raqqah and Kobani, the statement said.

In Iraq, Islamic State tactical units, vehicles, buildings, and heavy machine guns were hit in nine strikes near Baghdadi, Bayji, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar.