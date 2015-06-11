FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 29 air strikes: statement
June 11, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 29 air strikes: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition targeting Islamic State forces have launched 29 air strikes against the group since early on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said in a statement on Thursday.

The 16 air strikes in Syria and 13 in Iraq hit various Islamic State fighting positions, fighting units, vehicles, buildings and other targets, the task force said in the statement.

For a Reuters map of the U.S.-led coalition strikes, see: here

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Will Dunham

