U.S., allies target Islamic State with 11 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners staged 11 air strikes in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday targeting Islamic State militants, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operation said.

In Syria four strikes hit three units of militant fighters near the cities of al Hasaka, Aleppo and Kobani, the task force said in a statement released on Wednesday. In Iraq, seven air strikes targeted Islamic State fighters, vehicles, weapons caches and other assets near five cities, including Sinjar and Mosul.