FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State targeted in 22 air strikes by U.S., allies: military statement
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State targeted in 22 air strikes by U.S., allies: military statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and coalition allies staged 22 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in the latest daily attacks on the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

Sixteen of the strikes were near the Iraqi cities of Baghdadi, Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Fallujah, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar and hit tactical units, vehicles, fighting positions, buildings and other assets.

In Syria, a tunnel system, tactical units, vehicles and fighting positions were struck near Al Hasakah, Dayr Az Zawr and Tal Abyad.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.