U.S. leads 29 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition forces targeted Islamic State militants with seven air strikes in Syria and 22 in Iraq on Sunday, the combined joint task force leading the operations said in a statement.

In Syria, five of the strikes were staged near the Turkish border town of Tel Abyad, where Kurdish fighters have cut off a key Islamic State supply route.

Five units of Islamic State fighters, three of the militants’ fighting positions and one vehicle there were struck, according to the statement released on Monday. Two other strikes hit near Al Hasaka and Aleppo, it added.

In Iraq, the strikes hit near nine cities, including five near Mosul, five near Sinjar and others near Makhmur, Tal Afar and other cities, the task force said.