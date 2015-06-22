FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leads 29 air strikes against Islamic State: statement
#World News
June 22, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. leads 29 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition forces targeted Islamic State militants with seven air strikes in Syria and 22 in Iraq on Sunday, the combined joint task force leading the operations said in a statement.

In Syria, five of the strikes were staged near the Turkish border town of Tel Abyad, where Kurdish fighters have cut off a key Islamic State supply route.

Five units of Islamic State fighters, three of the militants’ fighting positions and one vehicle there were struck, according to the statement released on Monday. Two other strikes hit near Al Hasaka and Aleppo, it added.

In Iraq, the strikes hit near nine cities, including five near Mosul, five near Sinjar and others near Makhmur, Tal Afar and other cities, the task force said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson

