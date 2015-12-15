FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage eight air strikes in Iraq, six in Syria: U.S. military
#World News
December 15, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies stage eight air strikes in Iraq, six in Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants with a fresh round of 14 air strikes in Syria and Iraq on Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

In Iraq, eight air strikes near three cities hit three Islamic State tactical units, an improvised explosive device factory and various fighting positions, among other targets, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

Six strikes near three Syrian cities hit three of the group’s tactical units, a building and wounded three militant fighters, the statement said.

(This version of the story corrects headline to say six, not four, in Syria)

Reporting by Washington newsroom

