U.S.-led coalition stages 18 air strikes against Islamic State: statement
December 17, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition stages 18 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies on Wednesday conducted 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in its latest round of daily air attacks against the militant group, the coalition leading the operations said.

In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S-led Combined Joint Task Force said 11 strikes near six Iraqi cities hit several tactical units, fighting positions and vehicles. Seven strikes near four cities in Syria also struck a training camp, a headquarters building and other targets, it said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

