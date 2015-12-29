FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led coalition stages 31 strikes against Islamic State: statement
#World News
December 29, 2015 / 12:44 PM / in 2 years

U.S.-led coalition stages 31 strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 31 air strikes on Monday in their latest daily operations against the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 22 strikes near eight cities were concentrated near Ramadi and Mosul, hitting seven tactical units, two oil tanker trucks and multiple fighting positions, according to the Combined Joint Task Force statement released on Tuesday.

Nine strikes in Syria hit four Islamic State tactical units near three cities and several fighting positions, among other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

