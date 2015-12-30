U.S. leads 28 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 28 air strikes on Tuesday against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.
In Syria, four strikes near four cities struck tactical units and an oil pump station, and destroyed two vehicles and an excavator, according to a Combined Joint Task Force statement released Wednesday.
In Iraq, 24 air strikes concentrated near Mosul and Ramadi struck bunkers, fighting positions and explosive devices among other targets, the statement said.
Reporting by Washington Newsroom