U.S. leads 28 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 28 air strikes on Tuesday against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Syria, four strikes near four cities struck tactical units and an oil pump station, and destroyed two vehicles and an excavator, according to a Combined Joint Task Force statement released Wednesday.

In Iraq, 24 air strikes concentrated near Mosul and Ramadi struck bunkers, fighting positions and explosive devices among other targets, the statement said.