U.S., allies conduct 26 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
January 3, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 26 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 26 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Sunday.

In Syria, one strike struck near Manbij, hitting an Islamic State tactical unit and destroying four Islamic State buildings and a vehicle, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday.

The coalition also struck targets near Deir al Zor, Ayn Isa, and Washiyah.

The coalition said it used fighter, attack, bomber, and remotely piloted aircraft against Islamic State targets in the region.

In Iraq, near Ramadi, seven strikes struck an Islamic State tactical unit and destroyed three tactical vehicles, two Islamic State vehicles, a vehicle borne improvised explosive device, and three Islamic State buildings, two heavy machine gun positions, an Islamic State fighting position, an Islamic State staging location, suppressed a vehicle borne improvised explosive device, damaged a staging location, and denied Islamic State access to terrain.

Other strikes struck near Fallujah, Kirkuk, Kisik, Mosul, Qayyarah, Sinjar, Sultan Abdallah, and Tal Afar, the statement said.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
