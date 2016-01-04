U.S. leads 25 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 25 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Monday.

The Combined Joint Task Force said the strikes were staged near nine Iraqi cities, including Falluja, Kisik, Mosul, Ramadi and Sinjar and hit 10 of the militant group’s tactical units. They also destroyed numerous fighting positions, bunkers weapons and heavy equipment used by the group, it said in the statement.

One strike was also conducted in Syria, destroying five Islamic State buildings near Ayn Isa, the task force said.